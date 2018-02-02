Forces asked to suspend all movements today, use ‘only non-lethal arms’

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

All 2nd rung, 3rd rung separatist leaders being detained as Govt fears large scale trouble on Hurriyat’s “Shopian Chalo” call

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: With apprehensions of large scale turbulence and clashes on the day of Hurriyat’s call for march to Shopian on Friday, Government has decided to detain all the second and third rung separatist leaders tonight even as Police and security forces have been directed to suspend all convoy movements and use “only non-lethal arms” to deal with any law and order problem.

According to authoritative sources, Government has ordered suspension of all train services besides Internet across Kashmir valley on Friday. District SSPs and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to immediately detain all the second and third rung separatist leaders and keep all the first rung leaders under house arrest. They have been asked to ensure that no separatist leader is permitted to move out or attempt to organise a mass march towards Shopian.

Officers have been directed through late night communications that they should impose curfew and restrictions wherever necessary as the separatists and “anti-national and anti-social elements” were planning to create disturbance of the kind of 2016 street turbulence. Officers have been directed to ensure that on Friday there should be no operational or administrative movement of Police or security forces convoys and no VIPs or protected persons must be allowed to travel in troublesome areas with escort, security or Police vehicle as there was apprehension of mob attacks on such vehicles and protected persons. According to these orders, military and paramilitary up convoys from Jammu to the Valley would have to stop only at Wuzur, Qazigund, and not to move forward in any circumstances.

However, the officers have been directed to place nakas on all inter-district and intra-district entry-exit points to ensure that no public movement is permitted towards Shopian or any other area of South Kashmir.

In order to ensure that there are no more civilian casualties, officers have been directed to ensure that “only non-lethal arms” are used to address a law and order problem and there is no firing on the crowds even if they attack Police and security forces.

“It must be ensured strictly and without any exception that only non-lethal weapons are used to deal with any law and order problem”, says the “Most Urgent” direction flashed to all officers of Police and security forces late on Thursday night.