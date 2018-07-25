For ‘your’ tomorrow ‘they’ give their today but you have not given them a home in J&K

Share Share 0 Share 0

By Daya Sagar

It was somewhere in the first week of May 1999 that the ‘Pakistani’ intruders from across LOC were spotted and on 9th May the Pakistani forces also resorted to heavy gun fire in Drass Sector , Kargil district of J&K. In a way , though the Indian army launched a major offensive on June 6th , it was like taking to a regular war (operation Vijay) on Pakistan when around 9th June Indian forces recaptured two key locations in Batalic sector and finally India recovered the control of all the lands and posts by 26th July 1999 . Supreme sacrifices were made by nearly 527 soldiers including Captain Vikram Batra (from Mandi- HP) 7 July 1999 Kargil War Point 4875, PVC Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey ( from Sitapur-UP ) Batalik Sector 3 July 1999 , PVC Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav ‘Ghatak Platoon’ ( from Aurangabad-Bulandshahar Distt – UP) 4 July 1999 Kargil war and PVC Rifleman Sanjay Kumar ( from VilKlolBukiana Distt- Bilaspur -, HP ) Kargil War June-July 1999 to whom the Indian nation paid humble tributes by decorating them with Param Vir Chakra who were not “permanent residents of J&K”.

Celebrations for the success of Operation Vijay are held from 24th July to 26th July and 26th July (The day Indian army announces complete eviction of Pakistan intruders) is celebrated in India as Kargil Vijay Divas every year in the honour of the Kargil War Heroes. Indian Army has raised a Kargil War memorial in Drass- Kargil (Lamuchan) with the Tololing Heights, Tiger Hill and Point 4875 (Batra Top) in the background. This year 19th anniversary of operation Vijay have been started at the Drass Kargil war memorial on 24th July with participation of nearly 17 Kargil war time soldiers including Colonel Sachin Nimbadkar Veer Chakra and Colonel Dr Rajesh Adau.In New Delhi, the Prime Minister of India, every year pays homage to the soldiers at Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate. And this year Kargil Vijay Divas Vir Jawan Jyoti will be lit in Kanpur (UP) on the evening of 25th July in Sahaheed Chowk (Moti Jheel) to become the first such Amar Jawan Jyoti in the memory of Kargil Martyrs to be there with the dawn of this 26th July.

Functions are organized all over the country, including J&K, to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Divas. Many of those who made extreme sacrifices for defending the borders and people of J&K belonged to Indian States other than J&K .The references will not be complete without mentioning here that the 4 Param Vir Chakra winners who fought in Kargil war too belonged to states other than J&K.

Some from the J&K government and some from J&K political parties and some civic organisations may be celebrating Kargil Divas in Jammu and other towns of J&K today and tomorrow ( 26th July) with the participation of locals and the soldiers belonging to even ‘states’ other than J&K. But the celebrations that will be made by the public institutions in J&K and the Permanent Residents of J&K will not be formally having ( as local organisers) any of the family members of the families of the soldiers who belonged to Indian states other than J&K but too had fought in the Kargil war (operation Vijay) including even the families of the 4 soldiers who were decorated with Param Vir Chakra .It will not be so only in 2019 but has been the case for all the 18Kargil Vijay Divas that have been celebrated earlier too. One would ask why, the answer is simple , such of the families of Kargil Martyrs Families including PVC Captain Vikram Batra from Mandi- HP PVC Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey from Sitapur-UP PVC Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav ‘Ghatak Platoon’ from Aurangabad-Bulandshahar UP PVC Rifleman Sanjay Kumar from Vil Klol Bukiana Distt- Bilaspur -, HP. do not fall in the category of Indian citizens who are classified as Permanent Residents of J&K in terms of Section- 6 of J&K Constitution that takes leads from the State Subject Law of pre independence days. They neither own a land and home in J&K nor their children can enter government professional colleges as well as government service in J&K. No doubt there are available constitutional as well as executive remedies for applying corrections.

But so far no government in J&K have used the available constitutional provisions as well as even simple executive remedies . Not even the ” Permanent Residents of J&K” for whom “they’ ( likes of PVC Captain Vikram Batra, PVC Lieutenant Manoj Kumar Pandey , PVC Grenadier Yogender Singh Yadav ‘Ghatak Platoon’ and PVC Rifleman Sanjay Kumar)have made and have been making extreme sacrifices too have not cared all these years to get accommodate at least the families of PVC martyrs in J&K by putting pressures on the local governments / political leaderships to bring such decorated families within the scope of Permanent Resident of J&K .Yes “bravo” notes are vociferously made by local leaders ,MLAs and MLCs simply to hit the media lines as and when family of soldier is made orphan while fighting to face the lands & honor of Permanent Residents of J&K.

For listing / redefining the requirements for an Indian Citizen to be a Permanent Resident of J&K procedural provisions are very well made in Section-9 and Section-8 of J&K Constitution and the amendments, where ever needed, are well within the reach and capacity of J&K legislature as well as J&K Government. As regards the state services and professional colleges “martyr families” can be accommodated even by executive orders and no constitutional amendment is needed. Even after 1957 Government of J&K has extended the State Subject Status or right to construct house in J&K to some ‘outside’ people in view of the importance of those people to J&K.

Even Maharaja Hari Singh Government’s notification of 1927 on State Subject, from what leads for Permanent Resident Law have been taken after independence, in a way talked of giving preference to State Subjects in terms of jobs, acquisition of lands /property but acquisition of lands / property but it did not talk of altogether rejection of others. So there should not be any problem for even incorporating exceptions in J&K Grant of Permanent Resident Certificate ( Procedure) Act,1963 ( Act No 13 of 1963) and Rules 1968. The provisions can be created in a democracy. So, the question is of intentions and not provisions. J&K is under Governor rule and will the Governor take lead this 19thKargil Vijay Divas by accommodating the families of atleast the PVCs who have laid life while fighting on J&K borders as PRs of J&K or at least in State services / Professional colleges?

(Daya Sagar is a Sr journalist and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com).