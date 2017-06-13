For the nation

First, it was Rahul Gandhi who spoke of ‘Khoon Ki Dalali’ then it was Sanjay Nirupam, who demanded proof post-surgical strike carried out by Army. In the latest to join this bandwagon is Sandeep Dikshit with his hurtful and appalling statement calling army chief as ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’. It looks Congress leaders are desperate to get hold of few slipping votes and the desperation is reflected in their public uttering. Where were these messiahs of public when security men who were on election duty in Kashmir were heckled, pushed and slapped by a 1200-strong stone-pelters mob? Where were these nationalist leaders when a soldier fell to the Pakistani or terrorists bullets? For them political gain is more than the human loss. No opposition party or its leaders came forward to criticize any attack on security men in Kashmir or in North east. Today the opposition whether in the Centre or in Jammu and Kashmir looks directionless and they wait for some controversy to crop up to hammer security forces under the garb of human rights violations. The worst of the desperation was visible when a minuscule Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit, who flourished under his mother who was Delhi’s Chief Minister, raised the point calling army chief as ‘Sadak Ka Gunda’. The politicians forget their own stand when they raise allegations against anybody. The then Delhi CM was under CBI scanner for making illegal gains. The complaint alleged that Dikshit and her then Cabinet colleague Rajkumar Chauhan, in collusion with officials of the PWD, civic bodies, contractors and vendors, made illegal gains for themselves and caused a loss of Rs. 31.07 crore to the exchequer in a streetlight project scam that occurred ahead of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Was it that courting controversy has become a past time for Congress and other like-minded parties who see some hope in keeping the controversies alive? No country berates its security forces like ours, where they have to answer for their actions against terrorists, their sympathisers and propagators of violence. For the good of the nation atleast security forces should be left alone and kept aloof from the petty political interest.