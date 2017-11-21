For peace in J&K, priorities must be on getting rid of discriminatory provisions

A LOOK THROUGH THE MIST

Omar Abdullah when he was Chief Minister of J&K in 2010 plunged into Accession and Merger controversies after 63 years of 1947 accession.

Junior Abdullah had laid stress on the said controversies after 2015. What was the need for that could be a question for some! But for Omar Abdullah taking to such like approach was surely more due to the pressures generated by the PDP’s “Self-Rule Framework” having remained unquestioned. Many reacted and laid accusation on junior Abdullah terming his act against Indian interests. Omar Abdullah too, has not worked on ground to explain to the common man spirit behind his raising the issue of ‘merger’, maybe he had said so for only local political consumption.

No doubt Dr. Karan Singh had also in a way raised the issue of pending “merger” of J&K with India while speaking in Rajya Sabha on 10th August 2016 but those who had reacted to Omar Abdullah talking of merger in 2010 did not show that serious concern, may be they had not even taken note of that although Karan Singh saying so mattered more than Omar saying so. Here too, one would ask why! Such occasional suggestions or statements that have been made by some and not contested or not thrashed by the Union over the years have made the common man of J&K to live in a controversial socio-political environment. The confusions and political instability that prevails in J&K for that both the governments at the Center and the in the State could be held responsible.

When in 2013 December some people of Kashmir valley got so much agitated over the suggestions made by Narendra Modi for discussion on Art 370 too gave indications that “they” have been using Art-370 and controversies related to this Article for more than six decade just for keeping the common man of J&K distanced from the ground realities of even Indian Nationality.

Those who have so far held the reigns of governance in J&K have not ventured either into making their own better welfare laws or at least adopting some of the welfare laws made covering some subjects in the “concurrent/ state lists” pertaining to other Indian States simply to show that J&K is different than other Indian States.

The result has been that the common man of J&K is the ultimate loser and some separatists too have made use of such like controversies (even promoted by the so-called ‘mainstream’ parties) for cultivating their (anti-India /anti-1947 accession )ideologies.

Many innocent non-political people of Kashmir valley this day have landed in the web of ‘clever’ but unfair game plans of Valley-centric leaders. Under the prevailing circumstances the prime Indian leadership who still think that they can woo the Kashmries simply by talking of Kashmiri aspirations / kashmiri sentiments / Kashmiriyat being the only symbol of secularism will have to do some rethinking.

In other words, instead there is utmost need to do ground work and make the common man aware of their rights and for getting the unimplemented welfare provisions as laid in the Constitution of J&K executed through their elected representatives.

Not only that why not PDP & NC sit together and first settle for the differences they may see in their own Autonomy and Self Rule Proposals so as to work out a common thesis for presenting the same to Union government / leadership ?. Why do not they deliberate to assess how far their proposals would settle the “questions” being raised in Kashmir valley on the intentions of Government of India instead of making vague suggestions to government of India for initiating dialogue with all ‘stake’ holders?

In case Kashmiri/ NC /PDP leaders really care for the people of J&K they must explain why in spite of there being Section-10 (Rights of the permanent residents), Section-13 (socialist order),Section-16 ( organisation of village panchayats to function as units of self-government ), Section-20-a (Rights of free and compulsory education ), Section-21 (Rights of children:), Section- 22-d (Right of women), Section-23 ( Protection of educational, material and cultural interests of socially and economically backward sections like Schedule Tribe, OBC), and Section-25 (Duty of the State to foster equality and secularism) in the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir the women rights are still inferior to men in J&K, real Panchayati Raj (units of self-government like the one as per 73rd Amendment to Constitution of India) has not reached the village doors, free university level education is not available even for all permanent residents of J&K, special rights are not there for all children, why are even the fundamental rights of all women not secure, why are not there special provisions for the care of the widow and why J&K has not made laws / provisions better than that have been made by GOI/ Parliament for schedule tribes / schedule castes /OBCs? In case the Kashmiri leadership works for undoing such like questions, no one will be able to out rightly reject their understandings about the interests of the common man of J&K.

No doubt in case the local State Governments have created better provisions locally then Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti must tell in simple words why has there been a need for the people to agitate for adoption or making of laws like 73rd Amendments of the Constitution of India or system like 3 tier units of self-government (Panchayti Raj )?.

It is still time for PDP, NC leaderships to come forward for making corrections setting aside their decades old slogans of ‘special status’ and “Kashmiri aspirations” so as to negate “those” who question their intentions. BJP support will make 2/3rd majority in the Legislature worth making any type of correction for what PDP- NC combine may dare to venture . The changed approach would also repair the erosions made in the name religion and region shaping ‘Naya Kashmir’ into “Naya Jammu Kashmir”.

Provisions do exit for setting the records straight and if done so the anti-India / separatist elements too will lose some grounds.” They” must prove their worth even with the “autonomy” they have.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr columnist on Kashmir affairs and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)