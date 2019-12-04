Football player Arun Malhotra bereaved

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: Kasturi Lal Malhotra, father of international football player from Jammu, Arun Malhotra left for heavenly abode after a brief illness and old age yesterday.

He was 82. Kasturi Lal is survived by two daughters and three sons. The cremation took place today at Jogi Gate. People from all walks of life, especially those associated with the game of football attended the last rites and condoled youngest in the family, Arun Malhotra.

The Uthala shall be performed tomorrow between 3:00 PM and 4:00 PM at Dogra Brahman Pratinidhi Sabha, Parade, here.