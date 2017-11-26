Football League-2017: Ferrari Lions, Ali Sports Hajin, Star FC Fathepora win district league finals

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ferrari Lions, Ali Sports FC Hajin and Star FC Fathepora won their respective final matches of district leagues in the ongoing State Football League-2017.

All the three final matches were played at Synthetic Turf, TRC in Srinagar.

The first final of the day of district Ganderbal league started between Ferrari Lions and Hamdaniya FC.

In the high speed match, Ferrari Lions defeated Hamdaniya FC by seven goals to three. Both the teams played attacking football throughout the match. The forward lines of both the teams kept each other’s defence lines busy. But it was Ferrari Lions, who managed to find the net more often than the opposite team. As the referee blew the final whistle, Ferrari Lions were leading 7-3.

The second final of the day of district Bandipora league, Zone Hajin was played between Soccer FC Hajin and Ali Sports FC Hajin.

In the closely contested match, Ali Sports defeated Soccer FC by three goals to two. The defence lines were always under pressure and the final minutes of the match proved a real entertainment when the winning team was trying to protect their lead and the losing team was desperate to score an equaliser.

The third final of the day of District Baramulla League, was played between Star FC Fathepora and Real United FC. Real Star emerged winners in the match by two goals to nil.

After scoring first goal in the first half of the match, Real Star team never looked back. They kept the pressure on the defence lines of the opposite team throughout the match and were able to score the second goal as well. The losing team couldn’t score despite getting several opportunities.

The finals of the League Tournaments were organised by the respective District/Zone Associations under the aegis of J&K Football Association.

Earlier four district/zone finals were played on November 5 in which SK Pora FC, Real Wanpora FC, Pattan Zone and Fort View FC emerged winners. On November 7, Iqra FC Dachigam and Anantnag Reds won their respective final matches. All the finals were also played at Synthetic Turf TRC.