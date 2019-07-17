Football: F&S XI, AG XI tie ends in 1-1 draw

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: The Food and Supplies (F&S XI) held another departmental side of Accountant General Office (AG Office XI) to 1-1 draw in a Premier Division match of the ongoing State Annual League Football Tournament, organised by DFA Srinagar at TRC Ground, here.

Earlier, the F&S XI launched their campaign on an aggressive note and managed a goal in very fifth minute of the play through Imran.

On the other hand, the AG XI consolidated their position and tried hard to equalize but failed due to their poor finish.

However, in the second half of the play, AG XI got a golden open net chance but star striker, Amanjot Singh missed the same. It was only in the 70th minute that Amanjot Singh converted a penalty kick awarded in favour into a goal to make it a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, in a Super Division match, Jehangir Sports defeated FC Views 2-0.

In the meantime, the Junior Division tie between Mavericks FC Nowgam and Sevenstar FC Hazratbal ended in a 1-1 draw at Polo Ground West. In another match, Hasanabad defeated Rangrath Warriors by four goals to nil.