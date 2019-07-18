Food safety teams inspect 10 food establishments, 3 Challaned

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Food Safety wing of Drug and Food Control Organization Rajouri, today organized an awareness camps for food handlers at Thanamandi.The camp was organised under the overall supervision of Deputy Commissioner,Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad.

The main motive of organizing the camps was to sensitize the food handlers regarding proper sanitation and cleanliness in their food establishments and to ensure that customers are provided good quality foods. A large number of food business operators/food handlers of respective areas attended the camp. They were advised by Food Safety officers to maintain proper sanitation and personal hygiene in their food establishments and follow all the norms of Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA) 2006. While addressing the food handlers, the assistant commissioner food safety impressed upon them to prepare food under hygienic conditions and sell good quality food articles to the customers.He also stressed upon the food handlers to maintain proper temperature for storing the food articles and keep their lanes and drains neat and clean to avoid cross contamination. He also told them to keep dustbins in their establishments for waste products. He further directed them not to use newspapers for packing of food. He also warned them of stringent action if any of them found violating FSSA norms.

Meanwhile the Assistant Commissioner food safety Rajouri along with other officers conducted inspections of the 10 Food establishment in Thanamandi and three food businesses establishments were challaned under section 56 of the Food safety and Standard act .