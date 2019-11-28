Food Safety Officers’ team seals unlicensed units in Rajouri

State Times News

RAJOURI: A team of Food Safety officers and officials today inspected various business establishments here in main town markets to check the quality and prices of various commodities like sweets, vegetables, grocery items etc.

The team inspected 20 business establishments and milk Vendors in the town and sealed two food establishments running without license. The sealed establishments were M/s Ashok Pan Bhandhar kheora(provisional store) and M/s Ishar Pan Bhandar (confectionery & saviours) kheora. The team also destroyed 80 litre of sub standard milk.

The team asked the shopkeepers to prominently display rate lists, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities are sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content, complete address and consumer care number. They were also asked to keep the license displayed and refrain from selling substandard items.