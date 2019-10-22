Food establishments inspected, offenders booked in Samba

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: In view of forthcoming Diwali festival, the district administration today conducted inspection of various business establishments in Ghagwal, Supwal and Vijaypur area.

The inspection was conducted with an aim to check the quality, quantity and prices of various products like sweets, vegetables, grocery items etc for the safety of consumers.

Pertinently, Deputy Commissioner, Rohit Khajuria, had constituted joint flying squads under the overall supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Vikas Gupta, to conduct random inspections in different parts of Samba district.

The team inspected 86 establishments and booked 33 defaulter traders recovering a fine of Rs. 35700 for violations under Weights and Measures (enforcement) Act, Essential Commodities Act. Besides, 29 samples of Burfi, Rasgulla, Gulab Jamun, Ghee etc were lifted by the Food and Safety Officials for quality check while 6 establishments were booked for insanitary and unhygienic conditions.

Shop keepers were directed to prominently display rate lists, keep shops neat and clean and ensure that all package commodities are sold to the consumers must bear MRP, Package date, Net Content, complete address and consumer care number.

The inspection team was comprised of Harjeet Singh Tehsildar Ghagwal, Rajan kapoor Designated officer Food and Safety, Rajesh Heera Assistant Controller Legal Metrology, Devinder Singh, Assistant Director Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Jagdeep Raj Inspector Legal Metrology, Food Safety Officers and TSO concerned.