Following his nomination as MLC, Tassaduq being inducted as Minister for Tourism

Law Minister’s approval secured on Fax from Kupwara; recommendation for nomination sent to Raj Bhawan after Cabinet’s sanction

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

JAMMU: In yet another significant political development in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is clearing all decks for her younger brother Tassaduq Mufti’s induction as the Cabinet Minister for Tourism following his nomination as a Member of Legislative Council.

First reported by STATE TIMES exclusively in its issue of December 10, Tassaduq is being nominated as MLC by Governor N.N. Vohra on recommendation of the State Government, most likely on Saturday. In the afternoon today, Tassaduq submitted his resignation as Coordinator in Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell that was accepted by Chief Minister before her departure from Jammu to New Delhi.

In the last three days, all the Cabinet Ministers’ sanction was sought by circulation to the proposal of Tassaduq’s recommendation to Governor for his nomination as MLC. As already reported by this newspaper, Tassaduq would be nominated for remainder of the term of Vikramaditya Singh who had submitted his resignation as a member of PDP as well as a nominated member in October.

Highly placed political sources revealed to STATE TIMES that in quick succession of developments, Chief Minister approved the proposal of Tassaduq’s recommendation. Thereafter, it was to be submitted to Governor through Law Department. Since Law Minister Abdul Haq Khan was camping in his home district of Kupwara, Law Secretary Abdul Majid Bhat submitted the draft of recommendation to him for his necessary approval through fax of Deputy Commissioner of Kupwara. Sources said that Khan returned the draft with his approval immediately by fax from Kupwara.

Thereafter, Law Secretary forwarded the proposal of Tassaduq’s nomination to Governor through Principal Secretary Umang Narula.

Narula, according to these sources, spoke to Governor on telephone and subsequently the Government was informed that Governor would consider this proposal soon after his return from New Delhi on Saturday.

If everything goes on smoothly, Governor is expected to issue notification of Tassaduq’s nomination as MLC on Saturday itself.

Sources said that anytime next week, Tassaduq Mufti would be inducted as a Minister in the Cabinet and allocated Tourism portfolio, currently retained by Chief Minister. BJP’s nominated MLA Priya Sethi is functioning as Minister of State for Tourism.

According to these highly placed political sources, there is a strong possibility of a minor reshuffle at ministerial level. Minister of State for Haj and Auqaf Syed Farooq Andrbi is likely to be dropped from the Council of Ministers so as to ward off potential criticism that Chief Minister had accommodated more of her family members and relatives on top positions. Andrabi, who is the husband of the sister of Chief Minister’s mother, could be offered Vice Chairmanship of Wakaf Board with the status of a Minister of State.

Even as it has not crystalized, sources revealed that one among PDP’s MLA of Chadoura, Javed Mustafa Mir, and MLA of Sonwar, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, could be re-inducted as a Minister in the same minor reshuffle.

On her taking over as Chief Minister following her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed’s death, in April 2016, Mehbooba Mufti had retained all of Mufti’s Ministers excluding Minister of Works Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari (MLA Amirakadal), Minister of State for Forest Abdul Majid Paddar (MLA Noorabad), Javed Mustafa Mir (MLA Chadoura) and Mohammad Ashraf Mir (MLA Sonwar). After nearly a year, Bukhari was inducted as Minister of Education.

Chief Minister’s maternal uncle Sartaj Madni, former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir and former MLA of Shangus, Peerzada Mansoor Hussain, who had all lost the election in 2014, were contenders for the Legislative Council seat vacated by Vikramaditya.

It was during the Political Affairs Committee meeting of PDP, a day before her election as PDP President for her 6th consecutive term, that senior party leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir emphasised on “empowerment” of Tassaduq Mufti. He said in the meeting that Tassaduq had no powers or political exposure in his capacity as “Coordinator” in Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell.