Follow up: Army statement on Helicopter Forced Landing

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A helicopter with Army Commander Northern Command on board, has executed a forced landing on account of technical snag in general area of Poonch. Crew and passengers are safe, said Defense PRO Lt Col D Anand.
