‘Follow fundamental principles for procurement of goods’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Thursday asked all Administrative Secretaries to direct their subordinate offices to strictly follow the fundamental principles of public buying for procurement of goods and hiring of services.

“Every authority delegated with the powers of procuring goods and hiring services in public interest has the responsibility and accountability to bring efficiency, economy and transparency in matters relating to public procurement and for fair and equitable treatment of suppliers and promotion of competition in public procurement. The six core procurement principles are Economy, Efficiency, Fairness, Transparency, Quality and Amount of money,” reads the circular issued by AK Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department.

The procedure to be followed in making public procurement must conform to yard sticks which include the description of the subject matter of procurement to the extent practicable should be objective, functional, generic and measurable and not indicate a requirement for a particular trade mark, trade name or brand, the specifications in terms of quality, type etc., as also quantity of goods to be procured, should be clearly spelt out keeping in view the specific needs of the procuring organizations, the specifications so worked out should meet the basic needs of the organisation without including superfluous and non-essential features, which may result in unwarranted expenditure, the technical specifications, shall, to the extent practicable, be based on state/national technical regulations or recognised state/national standards or buildings codes such as BIS, wherever such standards exists and in the absence be based on relevant international standards, a complete schedule of procurement cycle from date of issuing the tender to date of issuing the contract should be published when the tender is issued; all departments shall prepare Annual Procurement Plan before the commencement of the year and the same should also be placed on their website, care should be taken to avoid purchasing quantities in excess of requirement to avoid inventory carrying costs, offer should be invited following a fair transparent and reasonable procedure and at each stage of procurement, the procuring authority must place on record in precise terms, the considerations which weighed with it while taking the procurement decision.

“All Administrative Secretaries are accordingly requested to direct their subordinate offices to strictly follow the above fundamental principles of public buying for procurement of goods and hiring of services,” the circular instructed.