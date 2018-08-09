FOIJ seeks grant of two pc budgetary support in lieu of CST

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Federation of Industries Jammu (FOIJ) hailed Governor N.N Vohra’s recommendations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minster, Piyush Goyal and Union Minister Industries and Commerce, Suresh Prabhu for extension of incentives to J&K State at par with North Eastern State Industrial Development Scheme.

In the meeting held here, Lalit Mahajan, Chairman FOIJ conveyed heartiest thanks to Governor N.N Vohra to highlight the present scenario of the industrial development in J&K which is suffering very badly due to non-availability of the Central Government Fiscal Incentive to the new industrial units and units under substantial expansion at par with the North Eastern State Industrial Development Scheme notified by Government of India resulting in flight of capital from J&K State. He said it is the need of the hour to provide Central Fiscal Incentives at par with North Eastern State Industrial Development Scheme to the industrial sector of J&K for rapid industrialisation. It was further resolved that government should take up the matter with Government of India for the extension of all Central Government Fiscal Incentives to existing units also for the survival.

The association members appealed to Governor N.N Vohra to resolve the pending issues with the State Government in respect of industrial sector of J&K which includes the issuance of notification for the grant of budgetary support of two per cent in lieu of CST and Freight Subsidy as approved in the State Budget for the year 2018-19 from July 8, 2017, 42 per cent of CGST not given to units covered under SRO 63, five per cent turnover incentive on local sale of MSME Sector with Rs 1.5 crore turnover exempted under Central Excise prior to GST regime and units covered under zero per cent GST category along with the extension of all the State Fiscal Incentives to existing units, units under substantial expansion and new units also.

Rattan Dogra, Vijay Aggarwal, Ajit Bawa, Deepak Dhawan, Jetinder Aul Co-Chairman FOIJ, Pardeep Vaid, Secretary General and Ajay Langer, Convener (FOIJ) were also present.