Focussing Panchayat Polls, BJP to take out rallies from Feb 15

Jammu: Focussing Panchayat Polls scheduled to be held in coming March, BJP will take out rallies at district levels from February 15.

“As part of preparations for Panchayat Polls scheduled to be held in March this year, rallies will be taken out at all district levels,” party sources here said.

They said that the rallies will begin from February 15 and conclude on March 5, adding that committees and units will also be framed in days for hold rallies for fruitful results.