Focus on job creation

Dear Editor,

The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data shows that the unemployment rate has increased to 7.2% (February 2019) from 5.9% in February 2018. The past five years have witnessed massive job losses with business shutting down. The situation is more alarming in rural areas.

Unemployed, demoralised youth work on low wages or go abroad to earn a living. The government should take suitable measures to come out of this crisis by bringing in reforms focused on growth and job creation.

Harpreet Singh,

Nabha Cantt.