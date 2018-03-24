Focus on improving road connectivity in rural areas: Sham

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

R S PURA: Minister for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Sham Lal Choudhary on Friday said the government has taken various path breaking initiatives for providing basic amenities to the people at their doorsteps and special stress is being laid on improving road connectivity in rural and far-flung areas of the state.

The minister was speaking after he started the blacktopping works on 3.5 km long road from BSF Post Abdullian to Bidhipur to be executed at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.06 crore under BADP.

Highlighting the importance of road network in the area, the Minister said that the stretch would provide relief to the locals of Chandu Chak and its adjoining areas besides improving the economy of the area .

He also highlighted the other developmental initiatives underway in the State and said that the concerned executing agencies have been directed to ensure time bound completion of the works with strict adherence to the quality norms .He also exhorted upon the people to actively partake in the developmental process to achieve tangible results on ground.