FOB organises awareness programme on Yoga Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

KARGIL: Field Outreach Bureau (FOB), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, unit Chadoora organised an awareness programme on International Yoga Day (IYD) at Army Goodwill School, Drass here on Saturday. On the occasion, the students were made aware about benefits of practicing Yoga, Laughter-Yoga exercise to overcome all kind of sufferings, thereby leading to a sense of freedom, happiness and harmony.

Maj Saurabh Chauhan, Vice Chairman Army Goodwill School Drass was the Chief Guest on the occasion. People across the world, due to faulty working and eating habits, need to practice Yoga for maintaining a healthy living style, he added.

Abdul Majid, Principal Army Goodwill School stressed upon the students and staff members to practice Yoga daily for a better living. Various Asanas like Vajarasana, Vrksasana, Sasakasana, Vakrasana, Bhadrasana, Dandasana, Amolom-Vilome, Kapalbhati etc were demonstrated on the occasion by Instructor Naik Ravi Kumar.

A drawing competition was also held in Army Goodwill School Drass and three best participants were awarded prizes by Maj Saurabh Chauhan.