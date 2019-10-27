FOB holds programme on Swachhta Hi Sewa

n STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Special Outreach Programme on Swachhta Hi Seva – Plastic Mukt Bharat was organized here at Mandi by Field Outreach Bureau of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

District Development Commissioner Rahul Yadav was the chief guest on the occasion

The Programme was aimed at spreading awareness among masses about health hazards of Single use plastics and their impact on the environment, the programme was part of a series of awareness programmes organized by Regional Outreach Bureau (ROB), Jammu during October 2019 in view of Celebrations of 150th Birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the conclusion of the programme Shramdaan was organized wherein DDC, FPO and other officers visited the bus stand and main market Mandi and collected plastic waste and also distributed eco friendly bags among people. Among others present on the occasion were BDO, CDPO and Naib Tehsildar Mandi. Theme based cultural programmes were also organized by registered troupe of ROB.

Speaking on the occasion District Development Commissioner Poonch appealed the audience comprising of Panchs, Sarpanchs, Anganwadi workers, officers of administration and eminent citizens to join hands to save earth from the menace of plastic waste for our future generations. “Let’s make the use of cotton and jute bags a fashion statement” he said.

Field Publicity Officer, Anantnag Shahid Lone presented a brief overview of the activities of Regional Outreach Bureau, J&K region and also briefed the audience about the awareness programme.

He called for taking individual responsibility for minimizing the use of single use plastics and stressed on the need to adopt eco-friendly products.