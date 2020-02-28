Flower growers call on Vice Chancellor SKUAST-J

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Flower growers of different pockets namely Chamba, Bhagta, Katra, Bhaga, Kotli, Kanjli, Aghar Jitto and Dadoora areas of District Reasi met Prof R K Gupta, Vice Chancellor SKUAST and discussed measures for enhancing productivity, marketing and profitability. They also various crucial issues with focus on marigold and other ornamental crops, especially in quality seed/planting material production of marigold and gladiolus crops.

Thereafter, a visit of research field of marigold and gladiolus was conducted for visiting delegation. The farmers expressed gratitude towards Department of Floriculture, Reasi for holding the visit. Sunil Singh, Landscape Officer, Udhampur presented vote of thanks.