Floriculture Deptt, KVK organise commercial floriculture training programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: A five-day training programme on commercial floriculture on Monday started here at KVK Malangpora. The programme is being organised by Floriculture department in collaboration with Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Malangpora.

Dr Fayaz Ahmad Coordinator KVK Malangpora, District Floriculture officer other concerned and a large number of progressive farmers were present on the occasion.

Dr Fayaz Ahmad highlighted the importance of flower cultivation and appealed the educated youth to adopt the attractive floriculture sector on a commercial basis, adding that the sector has a vast potential of income generation.

District Floriculture Officer said that the aim of the training programme is to aware farmers regarding new technologies and innovations in the field. He said various new and innovative schemes are underway which will reflect positive and fruitful results at ground level.

He also asked the KVK management to acquaint the farming community with latest techniques so that the floriculture sector is boosted in the district. The scientists, subject matter experts also delivered their lectures on the latest scientific and commercial techniques of floriculture. They also replied the queries raised by the farmers who are dealing with the floriculture business at ground level.

The training programme will conclude on 23 February.