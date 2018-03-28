Floriculture conducts landscape designing programme

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens Jammu organised a two days training programme for officers of Jammu District. Director Floriculture Jammu, Babila Rakwal inaugurated the training programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Floriculture Jammu stressed upon making such trainings a regular feature for upgrading the skills of the officers of the Department. She further asserted that series of such trainings will be imparted to the officers within and outside the State.

Rakesh Kumar Sharma Assistant Floriculture Officer I/c Trainings welcomed the participants and gave a brief account of the objectives of organizing such trainings.

Experts from Indian Agricultural Research Institute New Delhi delivered the lectures and trained the participants on landscaping, development of lawns, nursery management and cultivation of different flower crops viz Rose, chrysanthemum, gerbera and bulbous crops. An interaction session was also held with the participants.