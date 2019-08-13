Flood toll in Kerala increases to 88, heavy rain warning in three districts

Agency

New Delhi: The death toll in the Kerala floods increased to 88 on Tuesday with an “extremely heavy rain” warning issued for three districts, even as the weather in deluge-hit Karnataka and Gujarat improved, allowing authorities to speed up rescue and relief operations.

Odisha, which is being battered by heavy showers since last week, on Tuesday saw a flood-like situation in parts of the state.

The flood toll stands at 210, with 88 deaths in Kerala, 43 in Maharashtra, 42 in Karnataka and 31 in Gujarat. Two rain-related deaths were also reported from Uttar Pradesh where several parts saw heavy overnight showers.

In Kerala, a red alert has been issued for Ernakulam, Idduki and Alappuzha as extremely heavy rains are expected in central areas of the state. The flood-hit northern parts are slowly limping back to normalcy, officials said.

Due to strengthening of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, extremely heavy rains are expected to lash several parts of the state, Director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Thiruvananthapuram K Santosh said.

The state government update at 9 am on Tuesday put the death toll at 88 since August 8 and said the toll is likely to go up as 40 people are still missing. Rescue operations in Maharashtra’s flood-hit Kolhapur and Sangli districts are over, officials said, adding that with waters receding, the focus is now more on providing essential supplies to the affected people.

The situation has also improved in flood and heavy rain affected districts of Karnataka and inflows in reservoirs are also steadily decreasing, an official update issued by the government said on Tuesday said.