Flood toll in Karnataka rises to 31; Shah to undertake aerial survey

Bengaluru: Four more people have died in rain-related incidents in Karnataka, taking the toll to 31 on Sunday as the flood situation remained grim in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conduct an aerial survey of flood affected areas in Belagavi district and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will join him in the exercise.

An official release said the death toll has risen to 31 with four more deaths last night while 14 people were missing.

As many as 3.14 lakh people have been evacuated and of them 2.18 lakh people are staying in 924 relief camps, it said.

“I am going to Belgaum (Belagavi). Our (BJP) national president Amit Shah is arriving there. Together we will conduct aerial survey in Belgaum, Bagalkote and other areas. I will be back after he leaves for Delhi,” Yediyurappa told reporters here.

The state government on Saturday declared 80 taluks in 17 districts flood affected and said relief and rescue operations will be carried out in a more focused manner in these places.

Most of the Taluks are in Belagavi district which bore the brunt of the nature’s fury.

The government has assessed that 21,431 houses and crops in 4.16 lakh hectares had been damaged in the floods following heavy rains.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of the worst-affected Belagavi and Bagalkote districts.

In the wake of series of landslides, the national highway connecting Bengaluru and Mangaluru will remain closed at least till Monday, official sources said.

They also said there was slight reduction in the water level in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district.

The water level near Bantwal has reduced from 11 metres above the danger level to 9.1 metres above the danger level.

The overflowing river waters inundated several areas in Bantwal with the affected people, including the family of former union minister Janardhana Pujari, being rescued.

Reports received here said Tungabhadra river in Ballari completely submerged a bridge near Hampi Fort, affecting road traffic between Kampli and Gangawati towns. (PTI)