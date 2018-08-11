Flood threat

Share Share 0 Share 0

Nature is benevolent in bestowing resources in abundance to man and it too has the tendency to take it back leaving a trail of destruction as a reminder for the future. Jammu and Kashmir has faced this wrath in 2014 September when large scale destruction was visible. Kashmir faced the nature’s wrath in the near future, was this time period. Most of the residential colonies were water logged and the people were running for relief with army in the forefront of relief and rescue operations. The haphazard constructions carried out became the main reason for water logging and flooding of water ways and areas. Mumbai has been facing floods but recent times the city residents faced the worst situation with flood water reaching new heights and residents perched on upper floors. Tamil Nadu saw floods in 2017 claiming over 300 lives and loss to the infrastructures and buildings. And now its Kerala, where of the fourteen districts seven districts are under water and over 24 dams overflowing or discharging the stored water. More than 16 million population have been affected by monsoon floods in Nepal, Bangladesh and India, with many of them either displaced or marooned without food or electricity. This is fast becoming one of the most serious humanitarian crises the region has seen in many years and urgent action is needed to meet the growing needs of millions of people affected by these devastating floods. Last year over 37 million were affected in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat and West Bengal. The unchecked urbanisation and increasing demand for land has encroached over the water sources thus blocking their natural ways adding to this is the rising seas inundating lower areas. Streams are fed by runoff from rainfall and snowmelt moving as overland or subsurface flow. Wanton land use and other human activities also influence the discharge of floods. The natural green areas such as forests and grasslands, rainfall and snowmelt collect and are stored on vegetation, in the soil column, or in surface depressions. They are reducing day-by day thus enlarging the threat of floods.