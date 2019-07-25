Flood protection plan reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: To review the anti-flood measures in the district, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba Vikas Gupta, on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers here at DC Conference hall samba.

Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Kulbhushan Khajuria, Sub-District Magistrates Vijaypur, Vijay Sharma, Tensildars, Executive Engineers, I&FC, PDD, BSNL, R&B, RDD besides officers of police, SDRF and army were present in the meeting.

Preparedness cum rescue plan was discussed in the meeting wherein ADC called for coordination between the departments and other agencies to safeguard the precious lives in case of any eventuality during ongoing rainy season. The meeting discussed in details the precautionary measures to be taken in the flood prone areas along River Basantar, Devak and Bain Nalah flood channels.

‘The exercise of recording and monitoring of water levels in all the rivers of district is excercised on daily basis and the report of the same is forwarded to higher authorities’ informed Xen I&FC. It was decided that a 24hours emergency control room will be set up at DC Office with Contact No. 01923-246857 along with a parallel Sub-Control Room at the office of Executive Engineer Flood Control, with contact number 01923-243248 to monitor the situation and for timely coordinated action.

To ensure timely communication of the instructions and advisories Police Department was asked to keep ready wireless sets in flood prone areas.

The ADC directed for identification of educational institutions and Panchayat Ghars to accommodate evacuated people if required.

The officers of Army, CRPF and Civil Defence were directed to keep their men and machinery ready including tents, sand bags, lantern, Petromax, dozer, ropes and life jackets besides stretchers, emergency lights, shovels and blankets whereas Department of Mechanical Irrigation Construction Division Samba will provide dewatering pumps for identified low lying areas in the town.

The ADC directed municipalities and R&B to ensure clearance of all drains well in advance in the markets to avoid any water blockage during monsoon. ADC also directed Assistant Director CAPD to stock adequate ration in stores to meet requirements in case of any emergency. The provision of buffer stock at hilly and disaster prone areas should also be ensured in time.