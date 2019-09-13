Flood lights at Mini stadium grounded: Narrow escape for players

STATE TIMES NEWS

Exposing the tall claims of sports department for raising sports infrastructure in Jammu, the flood lights installed at Sports Ground managed by J&K Sports Council at Parade fell down on Friday morning because of mild winds.

STATE TIMES team reached on spot before the department could hide its blunder of installing substandard materials for floodlights .All four huge poles and lights were lifted from the spot..Players demand strict action against the contractor and probe against the department for allotment of work.