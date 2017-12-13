Flight operations remain suspended at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Flight operations to and fro the Srinagar International Airport remained suspended today due to poor visibility caused by intermittent snowfall in Kashmir, officials said.

“So far, 10 inbound flights have been cancelled due to poor visibility around Srinagar airport,” an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said a decision on resumption of flight operations will be taken after reviewing the visibility.

Intermittent snowfall in Srinagar and other areas of the valley has snapped the transport links of Kashmir with the outside world as the arterial Srinagar-Jammu National Highway has been closed since Monday night for traffic. (PTI)