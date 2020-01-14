Flight operations hit as fog envelops Jammu region

Jammu: After snowfall and rains, dense fog engulfed Jammu region on Tuesday, hitting the flight operations to and fro Jammu airport.

The city recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius, a drop of almost six degrees from the previous night’s 11.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

An official of the Airport Authority of India said a Srinagar-bound flight was cancelled, while two other flights scheduled to operate in the morning from Delhi to Jammu and vice versa could not fly due to “poor visibility”.

Snow-bound Bhaderwah in Doda district was the coldest place in the region with a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Batote in Ramban district at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, the department said.

He said Katra, the base camp for the pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine, recorded a minimum of 5.6 degrees Celsius against the previous night’s 9.4 degrees Celsius. (PTI)