FLC of M1 EVMs held

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Before Local Bodies and Panchyat elections the First Level Checking (FLC) of M1 Electronic Voting Machines (M1 EVMs) was conducted at District Headquarters Ramban.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, who is also District Election Officer, said that engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) conducted the FLC of control units and ballot units available at the EVM strong room. FLC was conducted under foolproof security arrangements to EVM in the presence of representatives of political parties and ENT Hashim Din at the time of checking. On this occasion, details of FLC was given to the representatives of political parties along with technical information such as cleaning of EVM, function check, mock poll, data update, symbol loading etc.