Fix responsibility for loss of life, assets during protests: SC

AGENCY

New Delhi: Expressing concern over the loss of lives and damage to public property during agitations, the Supreme Court on Tuesday asked Centre to create courts in every state and union territories to fix accountability for vandalism and compensate the victims of such violent protests.

The top court suggested to the Centre that one or more district judges should be given responsibilities in consultation with respective High Courts to prosecute and fix civil liabilities on those responsible for such mayhem.

It favoured criminal action against leaders of such organisations or political parties, whose members would indulge in destruction of public or private properties.

A bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel and U U Lalit said although guidelines have been framed by the apex court in 2009, which include videography of such agitations, but there exists no mechanism to deal with the damages to be paid to the victim.

These agitations, which result in damage to life and properties, are now happening very often. If it is to be dealt by High Court or Supreme Court, then it will become very difficult.