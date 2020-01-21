Fix responsibility for crumbling health care in Ramnagar: Harsh

‘Infant deaths due to administration’s negligence’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: With infant deaths occurring unabatedly in Ramnagar in the recent past, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and former Minister on Tuesday sought fixation of responsibility upon the earring Health Deptt authorities for their failure to take appropriate action on time.

He said that complaints were being regularly registered by Panthers Party with the concerned authorities of Health Deptt who failed to take appropriate action resulting in tragic deaths of several infants in various villages of Ramnagar.

Taking the Health Deptt to task for its culpable negligence over the issue, Singh sought resignation of top officers and bureaucrats who were squarely responsible for loss of precious lives and had lost all right to occupy such high offices.

He regretted that the authorities had criminally floundered and awakened only after the tragedy had struck thus making them answerable and liable for the irreparable loss of lives.

Singh said that not only SDH Ramnagar but the Health Centres in the periphery as well as other remote villages of Ramnagar constituency faced a chronic deficiency of doctors and para-medical staff with none to listen to the shrill cries of the poor people.

While influential doctors and para-medicos had been attached in cities and towns on political and monetary considerations, the poor patients were left high & dry without any medical facilities.

Seeking a thorough probe into the said infant deaths, Singh called for upgrading the Health infrastructure in Ramnagar and early provision of adequate doctors, specialists and other para-medical staff. He called for an end to the culture of attachments in Health sector.

He further called upon Commissioner Health, Director Health to personally visit Ramnagar and address the concerns of the people over defunct health care system in the area.

He threatened to Gherao the concerned authorities of Health Deptt in case they failed to address the grave situation in the area at the earliest.