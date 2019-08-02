Fix Aug 31 as tax date

Dear Editor,

The Finance Ministry has taken a good decision in the interest of taxpayers to extend the due date for filing returns to August 31, in respect of certain categories of taxpayers who were liable to file ITRs by July 31. Due to the extension of deadline by the CBDT till July 10 for issuing Form-16 to employees, only 20 days were left for salaried taxpayers to file ITRs. The CBDT should fix August 31 as the official date every year.

Shakti Singh,

Karnal.