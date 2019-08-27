Five vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Five vehicles have been stolen from different areas here on Monday.

As per the details, Jin Jyot, resident of Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen his new bike which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation.

Mehar Anand, resident of Purani Mandi, lodged a complaint with Nowabad Police that her car (JK02CJ6591) which she had parked in the area has been stolen and Manohar Lal, resident of Jourian lodged a complaint with same police station that his bike (JK02BP-7085) has been stolen from the area.

Babul Negi, resident of Christian Colony lodged a complaint with City Police that his bike has been stolen from the area while Khalid Ahmed, resident of Shaheedi Chowk lodged a complaint with Peer Mitha Police that his car has been stolen from the area. Police has registered the cases in respective police stations and started investigation.