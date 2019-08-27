Five vehicles stolen

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Five vehicles have been stolen from different areas here on Monday. As per the details, Jin Jyot, resident of Nanak Nagar lodged a complaint with Gandhi Nagar Police that somebody has stolen his new bike which he had parked in the area. Police has registered a case and started investigation. Mehar Anand, resident of Purani Mandi, lodged a complaint with Nowabad Police that her car (JK02CJ6591) which she had parked in the area has been stolen and Manohar Lal, resident of Jourian lodged a complaint with same police station that his bike (JK02BP-7085) has been stolen from the area. Babul Negi, resident of Christian Colony lodged a complaint with City Police that his bike has been stolen from the area while Khalid Ahmed, resident of Shaheedi Chowk lodged a complaint with Peer Mitha Police that his car has been stolen from the area. Police has registered the cases in respective police stations and started investigation.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper