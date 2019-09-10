Five ultras held in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur: Five naxals were arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district by a joint team of security forces from the forests of Bandaguda village, police said on Tuesday.

They were apprehended on Monday by a composite squad of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and local police during a search operation in Bandaguda, Chipurbhatti, Pusbaka and Pegdapalli villages, a police official said.

The ultras have been identified as Punem Budhram (32), Rakesh Potam (21), Oyam Sannu (30), Tati Sona (24) and Madvi Basant (27), he said.

While Budhram was active as the head of Janata Sarkar group of Maoists in Pegdapalli village, others were working as lower-rung cadres, the official said, adding that they were allegedly involved in various incidents of violence and loot. (PTI)