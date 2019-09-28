Five terrorists trapped in Batote house

STATE TIMES NEWS
A group of 5 terrorists trapped in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu Zone.
A police Spokesperson said, “Joint parties of Police Army and CRPF have cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued.”
“Trapped terrorists had fired on a security team in the morning and tried to escape,, Spokesperson said
“After a hot chase, they entered the house of a civilian in Batote town which was immediately cordoned. Senior officers are on spot and supervising the operation,” said police Spokesperson.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No one better than Dhoni to decide on retirement, says Sushant Singh Rajput
I hope Trump gets impeached: Robert De Niro
Will be nervous shooting ‘Takht’: Karan Johar
Blackbuck poaching case: Jodhpur court to hear Salman Khan’s plea challenging conviction
First-ever Jammu Film Festival to begin today
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper