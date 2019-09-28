Five terrorists trapped in Batote house

STATE TIMES NEWS

A group of 5 terrorists trapped in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu Zone.

A police Spokesperson said, “Joint parties of Police Army and CRPF have cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensued.”

“Trapped terrorists had fired on a security team in the morning and tried to escape,, Spokesperson said

“After a hot chase, they entered the house of a civilian in Batote town which was immediately cordoned. Senior officers are on spot and supervising the operation,” said police Spokesperson.