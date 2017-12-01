Five terrorists shot dead in separate encounters

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Five terrorists including four from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), a Pakistan-based terror outfit, were on Thursday killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Kashmir’s Budgam and Baramulla districts, officials said.

One of the encounters broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Futlipora in Pakherpora area, 45 km from Srinagar, following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an army official said.

He said the terrorists opened fire on security forces, who retaliated, triggering a fierce gun battle.

“Four terrorists were killed in the gun battle,” the official, said adding the operation was still in progress.

A police official said three of the slain terrorists were foreigners while one was a local, identified as Shabir Ahmad Dar. The official said the ultras belonged to the JeM.

One security force personnel sustained injuries during the operation while eight civilians were injured in the action by the security forces against protesters who were trying to disrupt the anti-militancy operation.

In another encounter at Bomai in Sopore area of Baramulla district, security forces shot dead one terrorists, a police official said.

The slain terrorists has been identified as Muzamil, a resident of Pakistan, who was affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), the official said, adding a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from him.