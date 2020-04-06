Five terrorists killed, three soldiers martyred

Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed and three soldiers were martyred as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, a defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

“In an ongoing anti-infiltration operation in Keran sector of north Kashmir, alert troops braving inclement weather and hostile terrain have so far eliminated five terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

During the operation, a soldier was martyred while two were critically injured, he said.

Despite inclement weather, the two injured were evacuated, but they succumbed to their injuries, the spokesperson said.

“Evacuation of the injured is hampered due to heavy snow and rough terrain conditions,” he said, adding the operation was still in progress.

Meanwhile, the Army’s anti-explosion experts this morning destroyed a live mortar shell in a forward area along the Line of Control in Poonch district, officials said.

The shell had remained unexploded during the recent cross-border shelling by Pakistani army and was noticed by some border residents near Ghani village in Krishna Ghati sector, the officials said.

They said the army experts rushed to the scene and safely destroyed the mortar shell.

Taking advantage of security forces engaged in helping out the civilian administration to tackle corona virus, terrorists are attempting to sneak into the Valley and settle down in safer havens. Four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Kulgam district on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, security forces carried out searches and cordoned terrorists hiding in Hardmand Guri village in Kulgam.

Weapons and war-like stores were seized from the scene of the encounter.