Five terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: In yet another operational success, security forces gunned down five terrorists in an encounter in Shopian district on Wednesday, taking the number of ultras killed in the last four days to 14, police said.

A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning on receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, a police official said.

He said the operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

Two terrorists were killed in the initial exchange of fire and the forces had gunned down three more by the time the last reports came in.

The identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained. However, as per credible sources the killed terrorists belonged to proscribed terror outfits. As per source report terrorists belong to HM and LeT. One of them is Disstt Comdr of HM, a spokesperson said adding that the police and Security Forces conducted the operation professionally and no collateral damage occurred.

“It was the third operation in the last three days in which 14 terrorists including top commanders were killed”, the police spokesperson added.

“A joint operation was launched at 0145h today based on J K Police intelligence. Cordon was laid and contact was established at 5.30 am. Security Forces eliminated three terrorists. Joint operation in progress,” a Northern Command official told a national television channel earlier in the day.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other terror crimes.

In this connection a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Zainapora and investigation has been initiated. Police requested the locals to cooperate till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

This is the third major encounter in Shopian in four days. Nine Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled commander, were killed in two gun battles with the security forces on Sunday and Monday.