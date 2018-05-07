Five terrorists, including KU professor, killed in Shopian

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Five terrorists, including a Kashmir University (KU) professor, were on Sunday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian, according to J&K Police.

The professor has been identified as Mohammad Rafi Bhat who had reportedly gone missing on Friday.

“Encounter concluded at Badigam, Zainpora in Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered,” said SP Vaid, Director General of Police.

Top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Saddam Padder is also believed to be among the slain terrorists but police officials said it can only be confirmed after ascertaining the identity of the bodies.

Bhat’s involvement in terrorism began sometime late afternoon on Friday and ended after he was trapped in a security forces cordon at Badigam in Shopian late last night, making him a terrorist with possibly the shortest active time in terrorism in the state.

Bhat, a resident of Chundina area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, was a contractual assistant professor in the Sociology department of the university and had gone missing at around 3.30 PM on Friday.

He spoke to his mother the last time that day without giving any hint about his short-lived future plans.

Several youth, who joined the terrorist ranks in a wave following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016, have had a short life with some of them getting killed within a fortnight.

Bhat’s family informed university authorities about his disappearance on Saturday morning, following which protests rocked the varsity campus over his disappearance.

The university’s vice chancellor had met the protesting students and assured them that all efforts would be made to trace the missing professor.

He had also written to the Director General of Police, requesting him that all efforts be made to trace Bhat’s whereabouts.

However, this morning Bhat was among the terrorists trapped in an encounter in Badigam village in Zainapora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

The encounter started early in the morning following a cordon and search operation launched by security forces based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Police said they brought Bhat’s family from Ganderbal to persuade him to surrender, but to no avail.

“Reportedly, Bhat is among the terrorists trapped there. After receiving the input about his presence there, we brought his family from Ganderbal to persuade him to surrender, but so far, repeated attempts have not materialized,” Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, S P Pani had said earlier.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, which was monitoring all calls from the encounter site, quickly got cracking and sent a police team to Bhat asking him to convince his son to surrender.

The father, accompanied by his mother, sister and wife, started their journey from their home to the encounter site. But barely after reaching Bota Kadal, 14km from their home, they heard the news about Rafi’s end.

The family returned home to prepare for his funeral.

The senior Bhat told the police about his last conversation with his son and indicated he was convinced Rafi would not be there to hear their pleas, asking him to surrender.

“I am sorry if I have hurt you and this is my last call as I am going to meet Allah,” Rafi told his father, who recounted the conversation to the police.

Rafi Bhat, a 33-year-old professor on contract with the Kashmir University’s Sociology department, had left the varsity premises on Friday and had been missing since then.

Reports had suggested he had joined the terror group but his father had repeatedly told the police Rafi would not pick up arms.

Fayaz Ahmed Bhat, who was an over ground worker for a terror outfit in the early 1990s, had been keeping a strict watch on his son ever since he had attempted to move to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir at age of 18 but was caught by the police and handed over to his parents.

Rafi, a PhD in his discipline, was among five terrorists killed by security personnel at the Badgam area of Shopian, nearly 80km from his house.

Two of his first cousins were also involved in terrorism and had died in the early 1990s.

Sunday’s encounter broke out after security forces launched cordon and search operation in Badigam village in Zainapora area of the south Kashmir district following specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area. Two security personnel were also injured in the encounter.

Earlier on Saturday, three terrorists were killed and three security personnel were injured in an encounter that took place in Chattabal area of Srinagar.