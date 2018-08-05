Five terrorists gunned down in Shopian; civilian killed in clashes

Share Share 0 Share 0

LeT’s Naveed Jatt surfaces at terrorist’s funeral

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Five terrorists have been gunned down in an encounter with security forces in Shopian District, while a civilian was killed and 10 others injured during clashes with law enforcement personnel after the gun battle, officials said.

Fresh exchange of firing between terrorists and security forces took place on Saturday morning at Kiloora in Shopian, where a terrorist was killed on Friday night, they said.

“Four more terrorists have been killed in the operation at Kiloora in Shopian. One terrorist was killed last night,” an army official said.

All the five terrorists were locals and have been identified as Umer Nazir Malik, Waqar Ahmad Sheikh, Aijaz Ahmad Paul, Arshad Ahmad Khan and Arif Ahmad Mir, a police official said.

Soon after the encounter ended, clashes broke out between protesters and security forces at several places in the district.

A civilian was killed in a firing incident at Ganowpora, while two others sustained injuries, a police official said.

He said Bilal Ahmad Khan was hit by a bullet after the funeral prayers of one of the terrorist, who was among the five ultras killed in the gunbattle with security forces at Kiloora, were held.

Khan was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Local residents alleged that he was hit by bullets fired by the army personnel in response to stone-pelting by protesters.

A defence spokesman said the details of the incident were being ascertained and an official statement will be released soon.

Meanwhile, wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naveed Jatt, who fled from police custody early this year, this morning made an appearance at the funeral of the killed in ultra.

Photographs of Jatt offering a gun salute to Waqar Ahmad Sheikh at his funeral in Shopian’s Malikgund village have surfaced on social media.

Jatt escaped from police custody on February 6 while he was being taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital here for a medical examination. Two policemen were killed in a shootout at the hospital.

He is also an accused in the murder case of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead outside his office at Press Enclave here on June 14.

In another incident, at least 10 persons were injured in clashes between security forces and protesters in Shopian.

Hundreds of protesters assembled near the encounter site in Kiloora and started pelting stones at the security forces, the police official said.

The security forces fired pellets and live rounds in air to disperse the mob in the face of relentless stone pelting, he added.

Four among the injured persons have been referred to a hospital here for specialised treatment, the official said.