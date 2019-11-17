Five terror suspects arrested in north Kashmir

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR/JAMMU: Five persons suspected to be working for Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit were arrested on Saturday in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

Hilal Ahmad, Sahil Nazir and Peerzada Mohammad Zahir, who were involved in threatening and intimidating people, were arrested from Sopore along with incriminating material including threat posters, a police spokesman said.

They were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters of the proscribed terror outfit LeT in the town, he said.

Case FIR No 266/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore. All the three accused persons were shifted to Police Station Sopore. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.

Separately, the spokesman said security forces arrested two LeT terrorist associates — Ulfat Bashir Mir of Nowpora Jageer and Aijaz Ahmad Bhat of Darpora Bomai — at a checkpoint established at Kupwara byepass crossing.

Officers at the checkpoint recovered incriminating materials including ammunition from their possession. As per the initial investigation both the persons are linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT.

Case FIR No 280/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Sopore. Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to Police Station Sopore. Further investigation in the matter is in progress.

In the intensified and coordinated operations against terrorists, the security forces have achieved many successes recently. On October 22, three terrorists of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed were eliminated in an encounter at Tral in South Kashmir’s Pulwama region.

On November 11, two terrorists have been gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Bandipora. The encounter went on for two days and during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village about 55 km from Srinagar, another ultra was killed next morning.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site. The encounter had broken out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists. Official Twitter handle of Chinar Corps-Indian Army next day tweeted that weapon and warlike stores have been recovered from the neutralised terrorists. Pakistan has stepped up attempts to push in as many terrorists as possible into Jammu and Kashmir in order to disturb peace and harmony in the Valley after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370.

The Pakistan Army has been facilitating the terrorists to infiltrate into Kashmir with sinister motives. Even the two terrorists, who were captured alive, were guided by the Pakistan Army at the forward posts near the LoC, according to senior officials.

In a video shown at the briefing, the two terrorists, identified as Mohammad Khalil and Mohammad Nazim, hailing from Rawalpindi area of Pakistan, had admitted that they were being trained by Lashkar and Pakistan Army personnel, and named several of their accomplices.

To deter Pakistan from its misadventures against India, the Indian Army caused heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts, gun positions and terrorist launch pads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in cross-border firing on October 21. Six to 10 Pakistani soldiers were estimated to have been killed and several injured in Neelam Valley and near Leepa in PoK in the firing.

After the operations in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the army and the security forces including police are maintaining close watch on the situation and movement of suspected elements, who want to destabilize the Valley. As a result of concerted efforts and sharing of intelligence inputs, the arrest of five suspected terrorists has been effected in north Kashmir.