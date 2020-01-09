Five SHOs transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The District Police Headquarters on Wednesday transferred five SHOs.

According to an order issued here, Inspector Jai Pal Sharma has been transferred and posted as SHO R S Pura, Inspector Rajeshwar Slathia as SHO City and Inspector Rajesh Kumar as SHO Gharota while Inspector Rajinder Kumar Sharma and Inspector Surinder Pal Singh have been shifted to DPL Jammu.