Five SHOs among 13 officers transferred

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Yougal Manhas on Tuesday transferred five Station House Officers (SHOs) among 13 police officials.

According to order, Inspector Barket Hussain Qureshi has been transferred from Police Station (PS) Darhal and posted as Incharge DSB Rajouri; Inspector Ajaz Haider has been transferred from PS Rajouri and posted as SHO Darhal; Inspector Sameer Jeelani has been transferred from DPL Rajouri and posted as SHO Rajouri; Inspector Sanjay Raina has been transferred from PS Budhal and posted as SHO Kalakote; Inspector Fareed Ahmed has been transferred from DPL Rajouri and posted as SHO Nowshera; Inspector Kamal Singh has been transferred from DPL Rajouri and posted as SHO Budhal; SI Chander Bushan has been transferred from DPL Rajouri and posted as Incharge Police Post (PP) Khawas; SI Mohd Sharief has been transferred from PS Rajouri and posted as Incharge PP Peeri; SI Ashish Choudhary has been transferred from DPL Rajouri and posted as Incharge PP Taryath; SI Habib-Ul-Rehman has been transferred from PP taryath and posted as Investigation Officer (IO) PS Rajouri; SI Sham Lal has been transferred from PP Khawas and posted as IO PS Sunderbani; SI Abdul Karim has been transferred from PP Bhawani and posted at DPL Rajouri; and ASI Mohan Singh has been transferred from PS Nowshera and posted as Incharge PP Bhawani.