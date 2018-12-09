Five security men injured in encounter

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Five security men were injured in an ongoing encounter in Mujgund area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Saturday.

The gunfight broke out in the evening after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Ghat Mohalla of Mujgund after inputs about the presence of terrorists.

A police official said that the gunfight ensued after the terrorists hiding in a house fired at the forces.

He said an army man, CRPF man and three Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel were wounded in the gunfight.

Local reports said that four houses were blasted by the forces during the gunfight. They said sound of huge blasts was heard in the area.

Intense clashes erupted near the gunfight site after locals staged protests to disrupt the anti-terrorist operation.

The official said that the operation is going on. “No terrorist body has been recovered so far,” he said, adding that three terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. An eye witness said that youth pelted the forces with stones to disrupt the anti-terrorist operation. He said the forces responded by firing tear gas shells.