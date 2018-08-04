Five Pvt Secys transferred

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Friday transferred five Private Secretaries.

According to GAD order, Harvinder Singh, Private Secretary, presently posted with Principal Dental College Jammu has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary in State Vigilance Organisation, J&K, on ex-cadre basis; Babita Kumari Pandita, Private Secretary, presently posted with Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department has been transferred and posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Floriculture Department vice Sajad Ahmad Wani, who has been posted as Private Secretary with Administrative Secretary, Cooperative Department; Sanjay Kumar, Private Secretary, awaiting order of adjustment, has been posted as Private Secretary to Principal, Government Dental College, Jammu, on ex-cadre basis. Mohammad Ramazan Dar, Private Secretary, under order of transfer to State Vigilance Organization, J&K shall continue to work in Codes Section (Finance Department) till further orders.