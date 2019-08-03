Five police personnel deputed to FSL

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday deployed five police personnel to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), J&K.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the deployment of five Police Personnel to Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K for a period of two years with immediate effect,” reads the order issued by Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home Department. Those who have been deployed include Syed Shakeel Ahmad, Nasir Hussain, Mohammad Lateef, Shabir Ahmad and Nafeez Parvez.

“The salaries of the aforesaid police personnel shall however be drawn by the Police Headquarters after receipt of monthly attendance certificates from the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K,” the order further stated.