Five of family killed as car hits truck on Jammu-Pathankot Highway

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Five members of a family were killed on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district, police said.

The accident took place at Swankha Morh in Ghagwal area when the car driver lost control and hit the truck parked on the roadside at around 5:30 am, a police official said.

All the five occupants of the car were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said.

The official identified the deceased as Darshan Singh (70), his wife Darshan Kour (65), brother Arjun Singh (75), nephew Manjeet Singh (56) and Manjeet’s son Sahib Singh (20), all residents of Jammu.

The family was returning from Punjab where they had gone to attend a pre-wedding ceremony, the official said.