Five Observers appointed for Combined Competitive (Main) Exam

JAMMU: The Government on Tuesday appointed five Observers for the conduct of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018.

“The five officers shall be the Observers for the conduct of Combined Competitive (Main) Examination, 2018 which is being conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission with effect from July 22 to 29, 2019 at different centres in Jammu and Srinagar,” reads the GAD order.

For Jammu Centres, Bilal Khurshid, KAS, Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir has been appointed as Observer for GGM Science College, Jammu; Ghulam Jeelani Zargar, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Recovery, Kashmir headquartered at Srinagar for SRML Higher Seconday School Parade Ground, Jammu; and Mohammad Altaf Wani, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Kokernag for J&K Public Service Commission, Examination Hall, Resham Ghar Colony, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

For Srinagar Centres, Pankaj Raj Katoch, KAS, Additional Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department has been appointed as Observer for Government Amar Singh College, Gogji Bagh, Srinagar; and Vaibhav Kohli, KAS, Additional Secretary, Information Technology Department for J&K Public Service Commission Examination Hall, Solina, Srinagar.