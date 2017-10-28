Five new Law Officers appointed; 23 allotted new Deptts

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Government on Friday ordered appointment of five new Law Officers in the Jammu Wing of the J&K High Court.

According to the order issued by Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Advocate Nirmal Kotwal has been appointed as Senior Additional Advocate General, Advocates Venus Gupta and Arjun Singh Raju have been appointed as Deputy Advocate Generals and Sunil Malhotra and Pir Sajad Ahmad have been appointed as Government Advocates.

In another order, Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs allotted departments to the Law Officers in supersession of all the previous orders.

As per the order issued by Abdul Majid Bhat, Senior Additional Advocate General S S Nanda will look after the litigation work of Housing and Urban Development Department and Jammu Municipal Corporation.

Seema Shekher Khajooria, Senior Additional Advocate General will look after General Administration, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Departments while Senior Additional Advocate General Wasim Sadiq Nargal has been allotted Home and Information Departments.

Senior Additional Advocate General H.A Siddiqui has been allotted Power Development Department, Law, Justice and PA and Custodian Departments while Senior Additional Advocate General Nirmal Kotwal will look after Public Works, ERA, PMGSY and Higher Education Departments.

Additional Advocate General, Rohit Kapoor has been allotted Forest Department, Jammu and Kashmir Industries Limited and JK Cements while Additional Advocate General Lalit Kumar Moza will look after Agriculture Production, Youth Services and Sports Departments.

Deputy Advocate General Ranjit Singh Jamwal has been allotted PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control; Deputy Advocate General Vishal Bharti has been allotted Social Welfare Department and Science and Technology; Deputy Advocate General Ehsan Mirza has been allotted Revenue Relief and Rehabilitation, Hospitality and Protocol Department, Haj and Auqaf; Deputy Advocate General Sanjeev Padha has been allotted Health and Medical Education Department; Deputy Advocate General Reman Sharma has been allotted Services Selection Board, Vigilance Organization, Animal and Sheep Husbandry; Deputy Advocate General Asheesh Singh Kotwal has been allotted Rural Development Department and BOPEE; Deputy Advocate General Veenus Gupta has been allotted J&K Cable Car Corporation Jammu, IMPA, Information Department; Deputy Advocate General Arjun Singh Raju has been allotted Transport Department and SRTC and Deputy Advocate General Mehraj ud Din Bhat will look after Urban Local Bodies, UEED and JKTDC in addition to the departments already allotted.

Government Advocate Mevish Shah will look after Women’s Development Corporation, Fisheries, Gardens and Parks while Government Advocate Sudesh Kumar Magotra, has been allotted Industries and Commerce Government SICOP SIDCO and KVIB; Government Advocate Aihtisham Bhat has been allotted Estates Department, JDA, Minerals, Geology and Mining; Government Advocate Manuj Mahajan has been allotted Labour and Employment Department, Ladakh Affairs, J&K Construction Workers Welfare Board; Government Advocate Tarun Sharma has been allotted Planning and Development Department, Horticulture Department, Handloom Development Corporation; Government Advocate Sunil Malhotra has been allotted Department of Culture, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, School Education Department (Administrative Department and Districts of Jammu, Kathua Samba, Rajouri, Poonch ); Government Advocate Pir Sajjad Ahmad has been allotted Cooperative Department, J&K Housing Board and Government Advocate Amit Chopra has been allotted Youth Services and Sports, Technical Education, Department of Culture, JK Academy of Art, Culture and Languages.